Voting in CCC elections starts peacefully





Voting in the sixth Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections begins peacefully in all polling centers here amidst tight security.





A large number of voters including women and elderly people were seen in long queues from the very beginning of the votes in nice weather.





Election control room sources said voting atmosphere in all centers was peaceful and any untoward incident was not found till filling of this report at 10 am today.





Apart from the police in all polling centers, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and elite force Raid Action Battalion (RAB) were seen patrolling in and around the important polling centers, identified earlier.





Awami League (AL) supported mayor candidate M Reazaul Karim Chowdhury cast his vote at Bahaddarhat Eklasur Rahman Chowdhury Primary School centre, While BNP backed mayor candidate Dr Shahdat Hossain cast his vote at BED College centre in the city this morning.





Shortly after casting the votes, both the candidates expressed their hope over the victory and said that they would accept the results whether defeat or triumph.





Talking to BSS, Reazaul Karim Chowdhury said that he had visited 5 to 6 centers in the port city and is pleased with the election atmosphere.





Abul Hashem Bakkar, chief election agent of BNP backed mayor candidate Dr Shahdat Hossain, told BSS that the voting started in peaceful manner but casting process is going very slowly due to voter number complications in a few center.





Hasanuzzaman, returning officer, told BSS that voting started peacefully and they had not yet received any untoward incident.

