Teletalk’s network up-gradation for 4G, 5G progressing: PM tells JS









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said state-owned mobile phone operator Teletalk is implementing different network expansion, up-gradation and modernization projects to provide quality voice and mobile broadband internet services in villages and remote areas.





“A new project regarding modernization of Teletalk’s core/transmission network is underway as part of its pre-preparation of offering 5G service alongside other ongoing projects,” she said.





The leader of the parliament said this in replying to the tabled questions from Md. Aslam Hossain Saudagar of Kurigram-1 during her question-answer session in Jatiya Sangsad.





Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the sitting of the eleventh session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.





Sheikh Hasina said the new project for expansion of Teletalk’s network in village level and modernization for offering 5G services is expecting to be implemented by September 30, 2023.





Besides, under 3G technology introduction and 2.5G network expansion (phase-2) project, she said works on installing base transceiver stations (BTSs) for 2G service in 540 sites, 3G NodB in 1671 sites and 4G eNodB in 2035 sites would be completed by June 30 this year.





She went on saying that works for installing 400 new BTS to provide mobile broadband internet in haor, water-bodies, island and Chhitmahals (enclaves) areas would be accomplished by this December.





The premier also said another project to strengthen Teletalk’s network in country’s southern region, especially Bagerhat, Bhola, Barguna, Khulna, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Satkhira districts by installing solar-power based 400 BTSs with 2.5G and 4G facilities would be completed by October this year.





In addition, installation of 400 new BTSs (2G/3G/4G) in coastal, forest, hill tracts and backwards areas as well as incorporation of 4G service in existing 1500 sites in villages and remote areas under the social obligatory fund (SOF) would be finished by February 2034, she added.





Sheikh Hasina said Teletalk also introduced a new package named “Shatabarsha” on the occasion of Mujib Borsha.

