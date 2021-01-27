Three motorcyclists killed in Biral road accident





Three motorcyclists were killed when a paddy-laden truck hit their motorbike near Joynul Mudikhana Bazar point on the Dinajpur-Bochaganj road in Biral upazila of Dinajpur at midnight on Tuesday.





“The deceased were identified as youths Lazy Islam, 25, Mamun Hossain, 30, and Anwar Hossain, 30, of village Dangapara in Biral upazila of Dinajpur,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Biral police station Sheikh Nasim Habib said.





The accident occurred when the Dhaka bound paddy-laden truck from Bochaganj hit the running motorcycle carrying the three youths from the opposite direction at 11:45 pm killing all of them on the spot.





Being informed, personnel from Biral Fire Service and Civil Defense Station and Birganj police station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.





Police seized the truck and the damaged motorcycle from the spot. However, the driver and helper of the truck fled from the scene soon after the accident.





“A case was filed in this connection with Biral police station today,” the OC said, adding that efforts were on to nab the absconding driver and helper of the truck.

