IBBL signs agreement with Dhaka WASA









Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with Dhaka WASA at InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday, 27 January 2021. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL and Engineer Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director of DWASA handed over the agreement on behalf of respective organizations. Under this agreement, DWASA clients will be facilitated to pay the water and sewerage bills through branches, sub-branches and internet banking of IBBL. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder & Md. Altaf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank and Muhammad Ibrahim, Additional Secretary (Water Supply Wing), Local Govt. Division and Engineer Uttam Kumar Roy, FCMA, Commercial Manager, DWASA along with top executives and officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.





