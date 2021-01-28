Diner Sheshe





"I belong to the royal family of Kota. Sure, there are privileges that come with being a princess-a staff of 15-20 people at your beck and call, a Haveli to call your home, going on winter safaris and wearing the best clothes. But it isn't as rosy as it seems-my every move was put under a microscope and people who I didn't even know had expectations from me. I was expected to look a certain way-even as a kid wearing shorts was a big 'no-no'. Once, during a hot summer afternoon, I was lounging in my room, wearing a skirt when we got to know a distant relative was visiting. I was made to change into a salwar kameez to look more 'presentable.'







Another time, I told my father about my desire to become an IAS officer. At first, he was ecstatic, but when I said I wouldn't settle down if I became one, he fell silent. The thing is, getting married to someone in our own caste and carrying the legacy forward was one of the 'expectations'. It's something that'd been ingrained in us.







So, I gave up that dream and met my husband, through an arranged marriage set up-our courtship was full of letter exchanges. That's when I got to know how liberal his family was. His cousin had married an Irish Man and another a Sri Lankan; there were no limitations. And the cherry on top was the Baraat; there were women in the Baraat, something which we'd never seen in our Rajput culture.







Even the marital life was…different; good different. I was new in Kolkata, so my in-laws would take me to parties and my mother-in-law was a golfer so I'd accompany her to matches. Usually, the moment you're married, people start expecting offspring's, but my mother-in-law said, 'Don't rush to have kids, once they're here, they're here.' So, we waited 3 years before our first child and another 3 before our second.







