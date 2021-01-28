Worldwide waffling





Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation on Tuesday, in a tactical political maneuver that he hopes will allow him to build a new coalition. Italy was thrown into a fresh political crisis last week when Conte faced two confidence votes. He survived but lost his governing majority in the Senate after his predecessor, Matteo Renzi, withdrew his small Italia Viva party from the ruling coalition, citing frustrations with the government's management of the pandemic and a recession.











British diplomats have been instructed to find at least 50% cuts in UK overseas aid in the next six weeks in advance of the next financial year, the Labour party has said. Sarah Champion, the chair of parliament's international development select committee, said: "Our ambassadors have today been instructed by the Foreign Office to cut 50-70% from the aid budget." Describing the speed of the planned cuts as catastrophic, she added: "There is no doubt that lives will be lost as a consequence and our global standing as humanitarians destroyed. Welcome to day 26 of global Britain." The Foreign Office is due to make a written statement setting out its aid spending plans.











It was a foggy Sunday morning in Southern California when NBA legend Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed into a steep hillside, killing all nine people onboard. As Tuesday marks one year since the Jan. 26 tragedy, friends and family of the beloved Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others in the chopper say the sense of loss remains fresh. The Sikorsky S-76 went down in Calabasas, Calif., about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Bryant was headed from his Orange County home to his daughter's tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.











Teachers and Chicago Public Schools officials remained deadlocked Monday over a plan to broadly resume in-person instruction, with the two camps at an impasse over how to assuage teachers' pandemic-related safety concerns by Wednesday, when the next large group of teachers and staff are to report to their schools. The nation's third-largest school district, backed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), has insisted its reopening plan is safe - noting the $100 million in health and safety upgrades - with Lightfoot telling reporters during a news conference Monday that in-person instruction for prekindergarten classrooms has been without incident since it began two weeks ago. Amid the back-and-forth, both camps made efforts to avoid addressing head-on the looming possibility that the impasse could escalate into a strike.



