What Dhaka is talking about





Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team Neymar posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "Unique detail GagàMilano #gagamilano #gagamilanoworld #watches". The photo has received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Great player" Paddy Fletcher , fb









Popular actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page. The photo caption includes, "Eventually, I want to move to Hawaii and chill forever." The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very beautiful" Qazi Nadeem Abbas, fb









A photo featuring beautiful sunsets was posted on the FB page Evergreen Bangladesh. The post has already received lots of reaction. This beautiful snap charmed lots of viewers. "Wow!" Md Rubel, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page with Sabnam Faria. The photo has already received 13k reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Fantastic" MD Monir Bijoy, Fb



Leave Your Comments