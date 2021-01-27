'Poor decisions' to blame for UK death toll: scientists



"A legacy of poor decisions" by the UK before and during the pandemic led to one of the worst death rates in the world, scientists have said.





Labor also criticized "monumental mistakes" by the prime minister in delaying acting on scientific advice over lockdowns three times.





As the UK passed 100,000 deaths, Boris Johnson said: "We truly did everything we could."





Minister Robert Jenrick said ministers took the "best possible" expert advice. Prof Linda Bauld, public health expert from the University of Edinburgh, said the UK's current position was "a legacy of poor decisions that were taken when we eased restrictions".







She told the BBC the lack of focus on test and trace and the "absolute inability to recognise" the need to address international travel had also led to a more deadly winter surge. Prof Sir Michael Marmot, who carried out a review of inequalities in Covid-19 deaths, said the UK had entered the pandemic "in a bad state" with rising health inequality, a slowdown in life expectancy improvements and a lack of investment in the public sector.





Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said he did not believe Boris Johnson had done everything possible, adding: "I do not accept that." He said the prime minister had been given scientific advice to impose lockdowns and "pushed that back" - not only in March but again in September and December. The government also failed to create a working contact-tracing system, did not introduce effective health controls at the borders and still did not offer "proper sick pay", he said. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "with the benefit of hindsight" he was sure there were things that could have been done differently.



But he said there was no "textbook" for the decisions they had to make and the prime minister and cabinet had taken the "best possible scientific and medical advice".







--- BBC, UK







