RAB recovers 91 firearms, 219 bullets in Rajshahi in 2020

Lt Col Abdul Muttakin, Commanding Officer of RAB-5, talking to journalists at his office conference hall on Wednesday. -AA



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 91 firearms, 219 rounds of bullets and 76 magazines from different parts in the region in late 2020.





Besides, members of the elite force arrested 55 militants and 3,071 other persons involved in various criminal activities during the same time, reports BSS. Lt Col Abdul Muttakin, Commanding Officer of RAB-5, revealed this while sharing views with journalists at his office conference hall on Wednesday. Besides, he said the militants who will surrender will be rehabilitated. Lt Col Muttakin said they also recovered huge quantities of drugs including 57.4 kilograms of heroin, 11.6 kilograms of opium, 38,487 bottles of phensedyl, 1,89,991 pieces of yaba tablets, 1,698 kilograms of ganja, 9627 liters of liquor, 413 bottles of foreign wine and 387 cane bear.

