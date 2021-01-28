BIWTA demolishes illegal buildings in Ashuganj

Officials of BIWTA demolishing illegal establishments on the second day of eviction drive against illegal occupants adjacent to Ashuganj Meghna River in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday. -AA



BIWTA has evicted 35 illegal establishments on the second day of the eviction drive against illegal occupants of Ashuganj Meghna River in Brahmanbaria. The operation was conducted in the presence of BIWTA Deputy Director Mohammad Shahidullah, BIWTA Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mahbub Jamil and Bhairab Naval Police Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Tariqul Islam. BIWTA Deputy Director Mohammad Shahidullah told local journalists after the eviction drive, "The river is my life, my country's wealth. We want to do everything we need to do to save our lives." Earlier last month we first alerted illegal occupants and cleaned up the garbage. Even then, the illegal occupants did not remove their installations from our place. We have been evicting the illegal installations for two days to protect the river. In this case, we are conducting eviction operations as per the law. We have an executive magistrate with us. We are evicting under the leadership of the executive magistrate. There is no chance of kinship here. BIWTA will take legal action against anyone who comes to occupy the river later.





--- Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

