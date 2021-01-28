Workshop on 'PPP Financing Partnership' held

Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam addressing at a workshop titled 'PPP Financing Partnership' held in the capital on Wednesday.



The Public Private Partnership Authority of the Prime Minister's Office organized a workshop titled 'PPP Financing Partnership' with the participation of government and non-government financial institutions at the conference room of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation on Wednesday.







The objective of the event was to create awareness within the banking, finance industry, and encourage the banks and financial institutions to positively consider PPP projects as prospective financing opportunities.





Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam attended the workshop as the chief guest while PPPA CEO Sultana Afroz presided over the workshop. Sultana Afroz mentioned the significance of implementation of PPP projects for the socio-economic development of the nation. She also acknowledged the importance of timely finance to the projects by the banks and non-banking financial institutions. At the same time, she thanked all the participants in the workshop and asked for lending in the upcoming projects.







The activities of PPP Authority, PPP project procurement process, existing PPP financing partnership MOUs and suitable PPP projects for financing was discussed in detail.



The workshop ended with commitment from all concerned participants to work together for improving financing landscape for PPP projects through improving the present system.







Among other, officials and representatives from various financial institutions were attended the workshop.







