Ankita shares a throwback with SSR



Ankita Lokhande recently conducted 'Ask me Anything' session on Instagram where she answered questions asked by her fans. When a fan asked her to share a memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress went on to share a throwback picture of the late actor. Along with the picture, she also revealed that the happy picture of Sushant was from the time when he was shooting for 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Dressed in casual attire along with a backpack, the actor is seen all smiles for the camera. Sushant and Ankita dated for a long time before they parted ways for the reasons best known to them. While a number of names were attached to Sushant while he was working on his films, there was no confirmation about the same. Ankita, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The movie had an OTT release. Ankita was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film recently completed two glorious years.

Leave Your Comments