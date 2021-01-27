Jacqueline to make her Hollywood debut with Women's Stories



Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has bagged her first Hollywood project. She will be seen in an anthology film titled Women's Stories. Consisting of six segments, the movie will be directed by female directors from across the world and will also have an all-female cast.





According to a Deadline report, Jacqueline, along with transgender model Anjali Lama, will star in filmmaker Leena Yadav's segment in Women's Stories titled Sharing a Ride.





Co-produced by Iervolino Entertainment and non-profit production company We Do It Together, Women's Stories will see filmmakers Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo and Catherine Hardwicke joining hands to direct the anthology film which aims at showcasing the stories of women from different walks of life. It also stars Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden and Leonor Varela.





In a statement to Deadline, Chiara Tilesi, founder and President of We Do It Together, said, "At We Do It Together, our mission is to enhance and change the image of women in films and media, from object to subject. We are dedicated to telling stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera. That's why Women Stories is so important to us - we have brought together female directors, from all over the world, who collaborate and share personal stories from their own point of view. We are telling the stories of these heroines and their aspirations: from health workers to mothers, artists and businesswomen, to name a few." Women's Stories will be shot in Italy, India and the USA.

