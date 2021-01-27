BCCI chief SouravGangulyhospitalised again



India's cricket board chief SouravGanguly, affectionately known as 'Dada', has been hospitalised again.





The 48-year-old former India skipper was rushed to Apollo, a leading private hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata, on Wednesday afternoon, after he complained of mild chest pain, UNB has learnt. Saurav has been undergoing treatment at home since he was discharged from another leading private hospital in Kolkata earlier this month, where he underwent an angioplasty surgery following a heart attack.





On January 2, Saurav was rushed to Woodlands hospital after he complained of acute chest pain and dizziness while working out at a gym. Later that day, he underwent angioplasty after three tiny blockages were detected in his coronary artery.



Three days later, India's leading cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who flew down to Kolkata from the southern city of Bengaluru, declared Saurav absolutely fit. "Saurav could run a marathon and fly a plane "as his heart is as strong as it was when he was 20."





"This event will not affect his lifestyle or life span. He is going to lead a normal life like anybody else. Sourav can participate in a marathon, fly a plane, or even get back to cricket if he wants as his heart has not suffered any damage," he had said.





During his interaction with Saurav, Dr Shetty told the media, he had requested the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to influence the country's sports bodies to ensure sportspersons go for mandatory cardiac and body check-ups at least once in two years.





In December last year, Ganguly cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of the assembly elections in his home state of West Bengal.







Post his meeting with state Governor JagdeepDhankhar, rumours were going the rounds that he could be India's ruling BharatiyaJanata Party's chief ministerial face in the assembly polls in West Bengal, currently ruled by Banerjee's regional Trinamool Congress party.





However, Dada had told the media, "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that."





Considered one of the best captains in international cricket, Ganguly quit international cricket in 2008 but continued playing in the multi-billion-dollar cricketing tournament Indian Premier League for a few more years.







He scored more than 18,500 runs in Tests and one-day internationals. Last year, Dada was elected as the president of BCCI, the world's richest cricketing body.





