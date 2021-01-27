Muhammad Samad gets Bangla Academy Award



Ten poets and writers have been adorned with the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020 in recognition to their creative genius in advancement and overall contribution in the field of Bengali language and literature. Among them, DU Pro-VC Prof Dr Muhammad Samad got the award for Poem. Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Siraji announced the names of the winners at a press conference at Shaheed Munir Chowdhury conference room of the academy. This year's winners are: Muhammad Samad (poem), Imtiar Shamim (literary fiction), Begum Akhter Kamal (essay and research), Suresh Ranjan Basak (translation), Rabiul Alam (drama), Anjir Liton (Children's literature), Sahida Begum (Liberation War-based literature), Aparesh Bandhopaddhaya (science fiction), Ferdousi Mazumder (autobiography) and Muhammad Habibullah Pathan (folklore). Introduced in 1960, the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar (Literary Award) is annually awarded to individuals for their contributions to the Bangla literature in various categories.

Leave Your Comments