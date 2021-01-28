Multiple measures taken to tackle virus: Maleque



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh has taken multiple measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.





"We have been successful in containing the deadly virus as the government has taken different effective initiatives promptly," he told the COVID-19

vaccination campaign at Kurmitola General Hospital in the city.





The health minister said Bangladesh has been lauded globally as the country is successfully facing the killer disease.



Both the fatality and infection rate are lower compared to many developed countries including neighboring ones, he added.





At the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has improved the total medical system by recruiting manpower, installing modern medical equipment and imposing health rules to fight the disease.





