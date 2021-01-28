Impoverished people of ‘poverty-free’ China

Chinese President Xi Jinping





Having boasted about successfully eradicating poverty that was plaguing the country for over four decades, China has found itself unsuccessful in backing up the claim with verified data. Unable to show the facts and figures leading to the historic announcement and victory of President Xi Jinping’s personal mission, the international community is not convinced with the fabricated facts and manipulated data presented by the Chinese authorities.





It is claimed by China that over 700 million people in the country have been lifted out of poverty, which is resulting in a global 70% reduction in poverty in four decades. President Xi, after assuming power in 2015, had ambitiously avowed that he would make China poverty-free a decade before the year set by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Astoundingly, the country achieved the feat despite a pandemic ravaging the economies globally.





In a recent study by Chinese scholars, it was found that “the ‘subjective poverty line” in rural areas was about 23 yuan per day, nearly twice the amount below which a person would be officially classified as poor.’ This relative poverty line shows that roughly one-third of the rural Chinese continue to be engulfed in poverty and the bold claims of the government that the last remnant of poverty has been eradicated stand untrue.





In this regard, one must be mindful of consuming information relayed through Chinese authorities and its media. China is rather infamous when it comes to forging information to feed its megalomania at a global level. There are ample evidences of acute threat and torture meted out by the authorities to be able to make the desired announcement in time. For example, the provincial Party secretaries and governors of all the provinces in midwestern China were mandated to sign a poverty alleviation “responsibility statement”, under which the officials have to ensure the poverty reduction targets are achieved or else, these officials would be reprimanded and penalised. In case of failure to achieve the targets, the jobs of these officials were also put at risk.





Such a deal was signed in spite of the known fact that poverty is much more severe in the villages, which were demolished under the plan. The inhabitants were, therefore, forced to vacate with no shelter for days and weeks. Miraculously, the number of substandard housing units in these villages reduced. Between 2016 and 2020, over 10 million people were displaced, and many were made to share common house to bring the total income of each household higher.





Due to this mass-scale relocation, several students were forced to move to areas with none or minimum access to quality education. Many voiced their concerns that the living standards have deteriorated or remained constant for over a decade, with continued lack of medical facilities, and educational resources. They were shunned and tortured and trained to say that they have been lifted out of the poverty, while in fact, their lives remain unchanged, if not worse.





Despite the supposed poverty reduction, there exists a huge income gap between the city and village people. Even when the aspiring rural youth try to work in cities, they are discriminated against in terms of wages, which perpetuates the regional disparity in cities and force them to undertake menial jobs in hazardous environment.





The true state of China’s poverty was revealed when a picture of an eight-year-old boy with frozen hair walking to school in harsh weather went viral. It turned out his family is in a destitute condition just as every other household in that village. The family expressed their dire circumstances and unavailability of any help from the local authorities or the government. But these voices are never heard as they are suppressed by the state-owned media and the government.





Ironically, China recently claimed that the assessment of its overall poverty alleviation programme should not be limited to annual income, but also include access to food, clothing and compulsory education. Through this ambitious endeavour, which it has allegedly achieved on the last month of the cut-off year set by the President, the country has been accused of forced labour and extreme human rights violations, including genocide and ethnic cleansings, wherein the members of the minority communities serve as free labour in exchange for survival under the garb of “re-education centres”.





Thus, the terms “education”, “food”, and “shelter” used by the Chinese Government do not overlap the common understanding of the terms. Education here means indoctrination, while shelter means detention camps. These people are excluded from the household surveys and included in the list of people relocated for employment and compulsory education, thereby, only deteriorating their conditions.





Although the government’s stand remains questionable with respect to the extent of eradication of poverty from the country, the supporters also worry of its sustainability. By rushing to get the desired numbers, the government has overlooked the systemic changes that were required to alleviate poverty for a longer haul. The measures taken, involving mass displacement, are only temporary and artificial. To truly improve the living conditions of the rural poor, the Chinese government needs to reassess the unique challenges in each province arising from specific terrain, demography, major occupation, etc. and methodologically uplift the people without fabricating numbers to appease the global media and international community.



The writer is based in Beijing, China. Courtesy: PUNCH

