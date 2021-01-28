Artist-journo Lutful Haque dies at 72



Artist, senior journalist and National Press Club member Syed Lutful Haque passed away at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday. He was 72. Lutful Haque breathed his last at around 5:30am at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, family sources said. He was admitted to the hospital on January 8 with pneumonia and shortness of breath. This veteran journalist is survived by his two sons, numerous relatives, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death.





He began his journalism carrier in the daily Ittefaq in 1986. For a long time, he worked for the Bangla daily as well as the weekly Bichitra. His last workplace was The Independent.





He was also a renowned painter and cover artist of the country. His most notable publication is "Dash Digonter Dash Bashinda."





Lutful Haque received Shilpacharya Zainul Gold Medal, Atish Dipankar Gold Medal, Neepa Medal and National Press Club Writer's Honor Medal.





National Press Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilias Khan expressed deep grief over the death of Syed Lutful Haque and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.







