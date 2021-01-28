AstraZeneca-EU row escalates over vaccine shortage

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved by the EU. -Reuters



The EU is urging pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to publish details of the contract they signed for Covid vaccines, amid a row over shortages.





The EU is unhappy with an explanation over production delays, but a confidentiality clause binds it from releasing the deal's details.





In an interview, the company's CEO said the contract compelled it to make its "best effort", rather than obliging it to meet a set deadline. The two sides are set to meet later. Earlier on Wednesday, an EU official said that AstraZeneca had pulled out of the meeting, but the company has since insisted it will attend.





Pfizer/BioNTech, which has an even bigger vaccine-production deal with the EU, is also experiencing delays, reports BBC.





French drug maker Sanofi has announced that it will help produce 125 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab by the end of the year.





The company will allow Germany-based BioNTech to use its facilities in Frankfurt from July, Sanofi said in a statement, having delayed the development of its own vaccine.





Pfizer says its agreement with Sanofi is just one of several efforts it is making to increase supply by expanding manufacturing facilities, and adding suppliers and contract manufacturers to its supply chain.





What are the supply problems?





The EU signed a deal with AstraZeneca in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more, but the company has reported a production delays at two plants, one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium.





In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Tuesday, CEO Pascal Soriot said production was "basically two months behind where we wanted to be".





Italy was among the countries threatening to sue over the delays.





The Anglo-Swedish company says it has been able to meet a separate deal with the UK because it was signed three months earlier.





The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved by the EU, although the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to give it the green light at the end of this month.





The EU had hoped that, as soon as approval was given, delivery would start straight away, with some 80 million doses arriving in the 27 nations by March.





Officials have not confirmed publicly how big the shortfall will be, but Reuters news agency reported that deliveries would be reduced to 31 million - a cut of 60% - in the first quarter of this year.





The EU has also ordered 600 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, but the company was not able to supply the 12.5 million vaccines it promised the EU by the end of 2020.





Pfizer said last week it was delaying shipments for the next few weeks because of work to increase capacity at its Belgian processing plant.







