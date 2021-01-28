Reality behind Biden's plan to legalise 11 million immigrants

President Biden's plan would allow the Hernandez family to apply for legal status. - The New York Times



Maria Elena Hernandez recently retrieved a flowery box tucked in her closet and dusted it off. For more than a decade, she has used it to store tax returns, lease agreements and other documents that she has collected to prove her family's long years of residence in the United States.





"We have been waiting for the day when we can apply for legal status. In this box is, hopefully, all the evidence we'll need," said Hernandez, 55, an unauthorised immigrant from Mexico who arrived in this country with three small children in 2000. She had just learned of President Joe Biden's plan to offer a pathway to US citizenship for nearly 11 million people who lack legal status, announced as part of a sweeping proposal to overhaul the nation's immigration system.





The bill would allow immigrants who were in the United States before Jan 1 to apply for temporary legal status after passing background checks and paying taxes. As newly minted "lawful prospective immigrants," they would be authorized to work, join the military and travel without fear of deportation. After five years, they could apply for green cards, reports The New York Times.





The president's proposal would be perhaps the most ambitious immigration redesign passed since 1986, when President Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, which legalised 3 million people.





Converting more than three times that many people into full citizens could open the door to one of the most significant demographic shifts in modern US history, lifting millions out of the shadows and potentially into higher-paying jobs, providing them with welfare benefits, health coverage and Social Security eligibility while eventually creating many new voters.





"This is the boldest immigration agenda any administration has put forward in generations," said Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute. "But given that the Democrats have razor-thin majorities in Congress, the administration needs to have its expectations tempered." Legalising just one group at first - say, farmworkers - might be "more realistic," he said.





In a sign of the hurdles ahead, another one of Biden's early immigration initiatives, a 100-day freeze on deportations, was temporarily blocked by a federal judge Tuesday after a lawsuit by the Texas attorney general, an advocate of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.





Immigration reform has stalled in Congress time and again, primarily over what is widely known as amnesty. Despite beefed-up border enforcement and employer sanctions, Reagan's overhaul failed to curb the arrival of unauthorised immigrants.





While Congress has wrestled with how to revamp the immigration system, the immigrants have continued to live, work and raise families in the United States. More than 60 percent have resided in the country for more than a decade and they have more than four million US-born children. They account for 5 percent of the workforce, representing the backbone of the agriculture, construction and hospitality sectors.





Many came for economic reasons. Others were fleeing political upheaval and violence. And about 4 in 10 did not enter the United States through the southwestern border. Rather they are visa overstays - tourists, students or temporary skilled workers who never left.





The family of Denise Panaligan, 27, came to the United States from the Philippines in 2002 after her father, a financial analyst, obtained an H-1B visa. They remained after their temporary legal status ran out.





"When people look at us, they don't think undocumented because we are Asians," said Panaligan, a middle school teacher in Los Angeles. "Coming in contact with deportation officers and ICE, we never experienced that. We're invisible to enforcement."





But their decision led to other indignities, she said. Her mother had to work as a housekeeper despite having a college education. Denise's father, Art, died two years ago of brain cancer without ever returning to his homeland to see his own parents because he would not have been allowed back into the United States.





"The Biden plan would fulfill our hope of keeping the family together," said Panaligan, who has two younger sisters, one of them born in the United States.





The largest share of unauthorised immigrants is from Mexico. Having survived treacherous river and desert crossings to reach the United States, they found a nation willing to look past laws that prohibit hiring them, to employ them in fields and factories, and in homes as nannies and housekeepers.





Maribel Ramirez and Eusebio Gomez of Mexico have toiled in California's vineyards since crossing the border 19 years ago. They have managed to buy a home and raise two American-born sons. Their oldest, Eusebio Jr, 17, plans to enlist in the Marines. But Ramirez said she asked herself, "Why should my son give his life to a country that doesn't value his parents?"





Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama both championed comprehensive immigration reform with a strong enforcement component and a pathway to legalization. But the immigration packages that were debated in Congress - in 2006, 2007 and 2013 - all stalled.





Among the concerns raised by opponents are that new citizens will vote as a solid Democratic bloc, displace American workers and become a burden on the health care system and other public services. Some predict that any legalisation program would encourage more people from impoverished Latin American countries to make the trek north.





"Legalising countless millions of illegal aliens - even discussing it - rings the bell for millions more to illegally enter the US to await their green card, and this cycle does not end," said Lora Ries, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, and a former acting deputy chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security.





Other experts argue there are benefits of legalisation. Opening a pathway to citizenship for nearly 11 million people - 7 million to 8 million of whom participate in the labor force - is tantamount to "an economic stimulus," according to Giovanni Peri, an economics professor at the University of California, Davis.





Between 2005 and 2015, new immigrants accounted for nearly half of the growth in the working-age population, and in the next two decades, immigrants will be key to offsetting an aging population that is retiring. Demographers say the increased educational attainment of Americans coupled with a shortage of blue-collar workers highlights the need for immigrants, in ever larger numbers, to perform low-skilled jobs. About 5 million of them work in jobs designated as "essential" by the government.





Among the biggest backers of the Biden initiative are employers who rely on immigrants. Through the years, meatpacking plants, dairy farms and a multitude of other worksites have been caught up in immigration raids targeting unauthorised workers.





The Reagan-era amnesty in 1986 caused only a temporary drop in the number of unauthorised immigrants because it was not accompanied by a robust system for legally bringing in low-skilled workers.





Employers faced fines for knowingly hiring immigrants without legal status but were not responsible for vetting documents presented by job applicants, spawning a huge industry of fake Social Security numbers.





"The principle is simple: If you carry out a broad legalisation, it doesn't freeze undocumented migration flows as long as labor demand persists," said Wayne Cornelius, director emeritus of the Centre for Comparative Immigration Studies at the University of California, San Diego. "You need to increase the number of legal entry opportunities for future migrants."





The illegal influx began to swell again in the early 1990s. "Migrants arriving after 1986 would have vastly preferred coming legally, not having to pay hundreds of dollars to purchase false docs," Cornelius said. "But not enough legal entry tickets were available."





Economic imperatives prevailed, driving illegal immigration up year after year.





A building boom in Sun Belt states like Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona drew hundreds of thousands of undocumented construction workers. And as farmworkers who had benefited from the amnesty aged and exited the fields, young undocumented laborers arrived to replace them.





From 1986 to 2008 the country's unauthorised population swelled from 3 million to 12 million despite an exponential increase in funding for border security, including boots on the ground. The militarisation did not reduce illegal entries. Instead, it turned a seasonal migration of mainly men who returned home each year to Mexico into a settled population of families.







