Kerry discusses Climate Change with Momen

Dr AK Abdul Momen and John Kerry



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry have agreed that displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody.





Kerry also agreed that the international financial institutions could do more for the issue of climate change.





He said that many countries were not responsible enough when it came to adequate mitigation and adaptation issues and their part of contribution.





The US Envoy called Foreign Minister Dr Momen on Tuesday evening and discussed the global issue of climate change and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration regarding it, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. Both of them agreed to work closely at COP26 and other multilateral platforms, reports UNB.





The Foreign Minister remembered the time tested US-Bangladesh relations and expressed the satisfaction of the Government of Bangladesh for the appointment of Kerry as Presidential Envoy.



He recollected the vital contribution of Kerry towards the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the Paris Agreement.



Dr Momen described all the actions taken by the Government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on mitigation, adaptation and measures to strengthen resilience.



He also briefed all the current and future actions of CVF and the GCA Dhaka office.





Kerry recognised the extraordinary challenges faced by Bangladesh due to climate change and frequent natural disasters.



He mentioned that the next COP26 might be last chance to hit the target and assured US' firm engagement to achieve it.



Kerry conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and assured the continued support of the US for various sectors and issues including the Rohingya crisis.



He emphasised using the current opportunities to maximize inclusion for as many people as possible.



Kerry also expressed his interest to be updated about the functions and priorities of the CVF and GCA.







