Special Olympics and some observations





Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and competitions to more than 3.1 million athletes in 175 countries. Alternating between summer and winter, the Special Olympics World Games are held every two years. Often the games are the largest sporting event to take place in the world that year. There are also local, national and regional competitions in the concerned countries worldwide.





Special Olympics Bangladesh was founded in 1994. It works with international Special Olympics and has more than 66 thousand registered athletes. In 2009, Special Olympics Bangladesh organized a two day training program on field hockey for athletes and trainers. I served Special Olympics in Bangladesh as its Director for longer than twelve years.





The fifth national games of Bangladesh Special Olympics was held in 2010 in the Army Stadium, Dhaka. In the 2015 Special Olympics the Bangladesh team won 18 gold medals. The team of Special Olympics Bangladesh won 22 gold medals in the 2019 Special Olympics. 139 athletes participated in the 2019 Special Olympics in Doha from Bangladesh.





During the regime of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from 1991 to 1996, the then Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia undermined the capability of physically and mentally challenged people and did not give much importance to Special Olympics. The same thing happened when BNP was in power from 2001 to 2006. However, after Awami League came back to power through the election of 2008, Special Olympics gained much momentum. Sheikh Hasina is a sports-friendly person and she often inspires players to carry on their sports activities to raise the country's honour at home and abroad.





Special Olympics in Bangladesh needs more financial aid and effective support. The players of Special Olympics need their own playgrounds. They also need proper healthcare services. Bangladesh performs much better than most of the Asian countries in terms of Special Olympics. We hope that the authorities concerned will come up with strong initiatives to boost the image of Special Olympics in Bangladesh during the ongoing Mujib Borsho.





The first International Special Olympics Summer Games were held at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1968. Anne Mcglone Burke, a physical education teacher with the Chicago Park District, began with the idea for a one-time Olympic-style athletic competition for people with special needs. Burke then approached Eunice Kennedy Shriver, head of the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation, to fund the event. Shriver encouraged Burke to expand on the idea and the JPK Foundation provided a grant of $25,000. More than 1,000 athletes from across the United States and Canada participated. At the Games, Shriver announced the formation of Special Olympics. Shriver's sister, Rosemary Kennedy, underwent a lobotomy in an effort by her father to cure her mental illness. The brain damage inflicted by the operation caused her to be permanently incapacitated. This disability is often credited as Shriver's inspiration to form the Special Olympics, but Shriver told The New York Times in 1995 that was not the case.









In June 1962, Eunice Kennedy Shriver started a day camp, known as Camp Shriver, for children with intellectual disabilities at her home in Potomac, Maryland. Using Camp Shriver as an example, Shriver promoted the concept of involvement in physical activity and competition opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. Camp Shriver became an annual event, and the Kennedy Foundation (of which Shriver was Executive Vice President) gave grants to universities, recreation departments and community centers to hold similar camps. On October 30, 2004, President George W. Bush signed into law the "Special Olympics Sport and Empowerment Act," Public Law 108-406. The bill authorized funding for its Healthy Athletes, Education, and Worldwide Expansion programs. Co-sponsored by Representatives Roy Blunt (R-MO), and Steny Hoyer, and Senators Rick Santorum and Harry Reid, the bills were passed by unanimous consent in both chambers.





In July 2006, the first Special Olympics USA National Games were held at Iowa State University. Teams from all 50 states and the District of Columbia participated.





In April 2007, a large group of athletes and volunteers in the San Diego area broke away from the Special Olympics to start a new group to serve athletes with developmental disabilities ages 5 through adult: Sports for Exceptional Athletes.





In 2008, the Special Olympics and Best Buddies International launched the Spread the Word to End the Word campaign to encourage individuals to stop using the word "retard" in everyday speech. In 2010, the first Latin America Regional Special Olympics on U.S. soil was held in San Juan's Hiram Bithorn Stadium.





Participation in Special Olympics for people with intellectual disabilities includes improved physical fitness and motor skills, greater self-confidence, more-positive self-image, friendships, and increased family support. Special Olympics athletes' carry these benefits with them into their daily lives at home, in the classroom, on the job, and in the community. Families who participate become stronger as they learn a greater appreciation of their athlete's talents. Community volunteers find out what good friends the athletes can be. And everyone learns more about the capabilities of people with intellectual disabilities.





Special Olympics believe that competition among those of equal abilities is the best way to test its athlete's skills, measure their progress, and inspire them to grow. Special Olympics believes that its program of sports training and competition helps people with intellectual disabilities become physically fit and grow mentally, socially, and spiritually, Special Olympics believes that consistent training is required to develop sports skills.





Special Olympics is a global organization that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities working with hundreds of thousands of volunteers and coaches each year. Since the establishment of Special Olympics in 1968, the number of people with and without intellectual disabilities who are involved with the organization has been growing, but the unmet need to reach more people with intellectual disabilities is staggering.





It's at the local level--right here--where interested volunteers meet the athletes. That's where the perceptions start to change and where the miracle of transformation takes place.



The writer is a diplomat,

entrepreneur, author, sports organizer and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



