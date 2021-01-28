26 take vaccine on first day

Runu Veronika Costa, senior staff nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, makes history by taking first shot of coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh on Wednesday. -PID



The much-anticipated vaccination drive was launched on Wednesday by giving the first shot to Runu Veronika Costa, a senior staff nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the program at Kurmitola General Hospital in the afternoon from her official residence- Ganabhaban through video conference.





Later, four others-- Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana, Md Didarul Islam (traffic police) and Brig Gen M Imran Hamid also received vaccines.





A total of 26 people including physicians, nurses, health workers, members of law enforcement agencies and army and journalists, were also inoculated on the day.





Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said, ''Some 500 to 600 medical professionals of five hospitals - Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University - will be given these vaccines on Thursday (today) ahead of launching countrywide drive.''





The vaccine receivers will be observed for seven days. After the end of their observation, other listed people will be vaccinated during the nationwide vaccinations campaign.



The Health Ministry said the countrywide vaccination would begin on February 7.





Bangladesh received 20 lakh doses of vaccine as gift from the Indian government developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and produced by Serum Institute of India on January 21.





The first consignment of 50 lakh Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines purchased from Serum Institute landed in Dhaka on January 25.





The total vaccine doses now stand at 70 lakh. The government has taken all necessary preparations for distribution and preservation of vaccines.





A tripartite agreement was signed to procure three crore doses of vaccine form Serum Institute.





Health Ministry sources say, the possible vaccine recipients as per the priority list are 452,027 government health workers and approved 600,000 private health workers directly engaged in the Covid-19 health services.





The other priority groups includes 210,000 freedom fighters, 546,620 members of the frontline law enforcement agencies, 360,913 members from the military and civil defense forces, 50,000 officials and employees working in the offices which are indispensable for governing the state, 50,000 frontline media personnel, 178,298 elected representatives, 150,000 frontline employees of the city corporations and pourasabhas, 541,000 religious representatives, 75,000 people engaged in funeral works, 400,000 staff engaged in emergency water, gas, sewerage, power, fire service and transport services.





Besides, 150,000 workers of land, river and air ports, 120,000 expatriate unskilled workers, 400,000 government employees engaged in district and upazila-level emergency public services, 197,621 officials and employees of banks, 625,000 low immunity people (tuberculosis, AIDS and cancer patients), 10,326,658 elderly people from the 64-79 age group, 1,312,973 elderly people from the 80-plus age group, 21,863 players of the national teams (including football, cricket and hockey national teams) and 170,000 people from buffer, emergency and outbreak groups are included in the list.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Secretary of Health Service Division Abdul Mannan, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam were present at the program.





PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function from the Ganabhaban.





