DSCSC graduates will work as soldiers of 2041’s Bangladesh: PM





Reiterating her government’s goal to turn Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expected that DSCSC graduates would pull the country into a sustainable and self-reliant position through their acquired knowledge and commitment.





“Today’s graduates of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) will work as the soldiers of 2041’s Bangladesh,” she said.





The premier was addressing the graduation ceremony of DSCSC’s 2020-21 Course at Sheikh Hasina Complex in DSCSC, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Mentioning that the country is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also going to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the country’s independence this year, she said the government is working with the goal of making Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041.





In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said, the government has already implemented Perspective Plan-2010-20 through five year plans and framed another Perspective Plan-2021-2041 for a developed-prosperous Bangladesh.





DSCSC Commandant Major General Md Jubayer Salehin gave welcome speech on the occasion.





