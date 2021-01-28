A global concern for tomorrow's environment



E-waste is now one of the fastest-growing waste streams. It comprises of a multitude of components, some containing toxic substances that can hurt human health and the environment if not handled properly.



With the presence of deadly chemicals and toxic substances in electronic gadgets, the disposal of e-waste is becoming an environmental and health nightmare. Every year, thousands of old computers, mobile phones, television sets and radio equipment are discarded, most of which either end up in landfills or unauthorized recycling yards.



Categories of E-waste: Large household appliances, such as large cooling equipment like refrigerators, freezers, or equipment for cookers, microwave ovens, etc. Small household appliances, such as cleaning equipment like vacuum cleaners and irons. Information technology (IT) and telecommunication equipment, personal computers, laptops, printers, photocopiers, telephones, cell phones, modems, routers, tablets, data processing management equipment, etc. Consumer electronics, such as radios, televisions, video cameras, musical instruments, etc. Lighting equipment, fluorescent lamps, compact fluorescent, excluding incandescent lamps for homes.



Adverse Effects of E-Waste: E-waste is much more hazardous than many other municipal wastes because electronic gadgets contain thousands of components made of deadly chemicals and metals like lead, cadmium, chromium, mercury, polyvinyl chlorides (PVC), brominated flame retardants, beryllium, antimony and phthalates. Primitive recycling or disposal of e-waste to landfills and incinerators causes irreversible environmental damage by polluting water and soil, and contaminated air.



When the improper disposal of e-waste in regular landfills or in places where it is dumped illegally, both heavy metals and flame retardants can seep directly from the e-waste into the soil, causing contamination of underlying groundwater or contamination of crops that may be planted nearby or in the area in the future. When the soil is contaminated by heavy metals, the crops become vulnerable to absorbing these toxins, which can cause many illnesses and doesn't allow the farmland to be as productive as possible.



The negative health effects of those toxins on humans include brain, heart, liver, kidney and skeletal system damage. It can also considerably affect the nervous and reproductive systems of the human body, leading to disease and birth defects. Improper disposal of e-waste is unbelievably dangerous to the global environment, which is why it is so important to spread awareness on this growing problem and the threatening aftermath.



To avoid these toxic effects of e-waste, it is crucial to properly e-cycle, so that items can be recycled, refurbished, resold, or reused. The growing stream of e-waste will only worsen if not educated on the correct measures of disposal.



E-waste is a complex mixture of hazardous and non-hazardous materials that require specialized processes of collection, transportation, segregation, treatment and disposal. It is important to be familiar with the life cycle of EEE to understand its potential environmental impacts. Some management processes of e-waste are,





" Reuse: Extension of the end of life of equipment or parts to be used for the same purpose for which they were originally conceptualized; this may or may not include a change in ownership of the equipment. This process aims to promote optimal use of available resources, but social or environmental risks associated with poor management should be taken into account.







" Segregation: This involves the careful manual separation of the parts and components of a piece of equipment in disuse. It is suggested that this activity be carried out by authorized recycling companies that specialize in reconditioning.







" Recycling and recovery: This process involves the recovery of devices, components and material. The dismantling can be manual or semi-manual.





The recovery of materials is part of the WEEE recycling process, especially for metal recovery, which requires specialized facilities and investment.



" Refurbishment: This is any process that allows the re-utilization of EEE that was previously WEEE. It includes changes in hardware and software.







" Final disposition: In the process of final disposal of waste or materials, non-recoverable materials can be disposed of in controlled landfills (dumps) or by incinerating.



Benefits of recycling E-waste: 1. The ecosystem is saved from a huge amount of hazardous toxins. However, it is difficult to gauge the cash-value of this impact. 2. Recycling saves the costs of shipment of e-waste (management and transportation) to the dumping grounds. 3. Many electronics manufacturers buy old products from recycling facilities. This reduces the cost of inputs and hence the price of the final product as well and adds to the consumer surplus.



Since the manufacturers can get scarce resources from the recycling facilities, resource extraction decreases, helping resource conservation. The recycling procedures consume less energy compared to the mining procedure. The positive externalities also include conserving landfill space, diminishing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, there are prospects for future business and research opportunities.



Effective e-waste management demands the following: (a) Quantifying and characterizing e-waste stream, (b) Identifying major waste generations, (c) Assessing the risks involved, (d) Developing and implementing policies and technologies that foster sustainable development.



According to Statista, Electronic waste generation has been increasing annually, and in 2019 approximately 54 million metric tons was produced worldwide. That same year, the leading country based on e-waste generation was China. However, e-waste generation per capita is far higher in developed nations in the west.







Also, globally most e-waste generated region is Asia which is 24.9m mt. Whither Americas 13.1m mt, Europe 12m mt, Africa 2.9m mt and Oceania 0.7m mt generated electronic waste. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) estimates that all waste from electronic devices worldwide could be worth some 55 billion euros. It is a matter of great concern that most of the waste is managed either landfilling or open dumping.





Therefore, proper management of the flow of e-waste is necessary worldwide. This can include an international protocol, funding for technology transfer, stricter national import and export legislations, and greater consumer awareness. Otherwise, tomorrow's environment will be full of e-waste.







Nazmunnaher Nipa is a student,Department of Environmental Science & Engineering of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh





