'Do politics of dev, stop backbiting, conspiracy'



Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, a popular MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, was given a reception on Thursday afternoon on behalf of the traditional Bhanga Bazar Banik Samiti of South Bengal. Speaking to Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah as the chief guest of the reception, Nixon Chowdhury said, 'Let's do politics of development by eliminating the politics of backbiting, conspiracy and violence.







You are a presidium member of Awami League and I am a presidium member of Awami Juba League. We are both in the same politics. With Bangabandhu's ideals in mind, let us strengthen the hand of the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and radically change South Bengal.







Prime Minister has constructed Highway Express from Dhaka to Bhanga. When tourists from home and abroad come to visit here, if they enter the market of this Bhanga municipality, they will get nothing but slums. Because no development has been done in the Bhanga market for 40 years' 'Today, all the leaders and workers of Awami League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Juba Mahila League and all the affiliated organizations of Awami League are present on my stage. Only you, Kazi Zafarullah, are out so no more anger and arrogance, let's rise on one stage and devote ourselves to the interests of the country', he added.







President of Bhanga Bazar Banik Samiti and General Secretary of Municipal Awami League Sahidul Haque Miru Munshi presided over the function. Under the supervision of Alhaj Abu Jafar Munshi were Bhanga Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Habibur Rahman, former Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahadat Hossain, Upazila Awami League President Kazi Hedayet Ullah Saqlain, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Faizur Rahman, various Union Parishad Chairmen. , Leaders and workers of Awami League and all its affiliated organizations, all traders of Bhanga Bazar were present there.





--- Ramzan Sikder, Bhanga

