Diner Sheshe





"I was in the 10th grade when I saw a rickshaw for the first time-I was especially fascinated with how the meter worked. It wasn't long before I befriended the auto-drivers and told them, 'Bhaiya, mujhe bhi chalana sikha do!' I pleaded with them until they agreed.Driving an auto became my favorite pastime. Soon, news about me driving spread across the village. People would say things like, 'This is unbecoming of a woman,' leaving my parents disappointed; they didn't get my obsession with wanting to be a rickshaw driver.







Suddenly, I was being shown pictures of potential husbands. But that wasn't what I wanted at all… and my dreams should matter too, right? So, I decided to run away. I left a message to my parents saying, 'I want to be independent. After I've made a career, I'll return.' All I had was 12 rupees in my pocket as I hopped on to the first train to Pune. I was terrified, but I also knew: it was now or never. In Pune, I found temporary refuge at an NGO and began visiting the Auto-rickshaw Sangathan every day. There, I was told, 'We can't trust a woman behind the wheel.' When I approached the government for a permit, the officials remarked, 'This is a male dominated profession.' I'd reply, 'What if I wear a moustache? Will that get me the permit?' I fought tooth and nail there-it took me 4 months, but I finally got it! I ran to the bank to seek a loan-I was so happy when I bought my auto! I'd done it… I finally returned home to my parents; when they saw me, they cried. Dad even washed the auto before I travelled back to the city! And it took me a year, but I paid off the whole loan!





Still, it was tough-people would vandalize my auto and once, a traffic constable hit me; my union members protested against this. That's how I met my husband; he was my strongest supporter. He'd proudly tell everyone that his wife was a rickshaw driver! In 2001, we even started our own travel company.

Humans of Bombay, Fb

