Worldwide waffling





JPMorgan Chase has confirmed it will launch a long-rumored assault on the UK retail banking market with the opening of a digital-only bank this year. The new bank will operate under the Chase brand, and makes JPMorgan the second Wall Street firm to make a foray into the UK market in recent years, following the launch of Goldman Sachs' Marcus business in 2018. It said on Wednesday it would start by offering "a new take on current accounts", and recent job adverts confirmed it was developing new lending products.











The 2021 Six Nations Championship is set to go ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will battle it out for the Six Nations crown, with the first of five rounds of fixtures on 6-7 February.England begin the defence of their title at Twickenham against Scotland, playing for the Calcutta Cup as well as the chance to make the perfect start to the championship.Italy host France in Rome and Wales take on Ireland in Cardiff in the other two games on the opening weekend.The tournament begins on Saturday 6 February when Italy meet France in Rome, followed by England's match against Scotland at Twickenham later that afternoon.









A row over coronavirus vaccine shortages in the EU has descended into farce as AstraZeneca denied claims by the European commission that it had pulled out of a crunch meeting over a breakdown in supplies.Within minutes of a spokeswoman for the commission announcing that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company was refusing to attend, the claim was rebutted in a short statement. "We can confirm we have not pulled out and will be attending talks with the EU commission later today," a spokesman for Astra Zeneca said.









The ONS findings are based on positive tests from a random sample of 6,000 people in England. Loss of taste and smell may be slightly less likely to affect those with the new form of the virus.However, it is still one of the three main symptoms of the virus.The NHS website lists the symptoms as a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.Most people infected with the virus develop at least one of these symptoms.The new variant, which was first spotted in Kent in September, spreads more easily than the previous form of the virus and has now spread across the UK, causing a surge in cases which prompted the current lockdown.



