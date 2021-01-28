Janhvi Kapoor sums up her 'work from home' hilarious





Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive following on social media. She is winning over the audiences with her stunning pictures. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share the most relatable post and it is unmissable! She shared a series of photos where she can be see sitting at a desk with her laptop. She is holding a beverage. She let her expressions do all the talking. The post was captioned as, "Work from home they said. It'll be fun they said." As soon as she shared the post, her 'Gunjan Saxena' director Sharan Sharma dropped a comment and asked her to explain one of the photos. He wrote, "Please explain photo 3." The actress was in Patiala to shoot her upcoming film. The makers of 'Good Luck Jerry' have decided to shift their shooting from Patiala to Chandigarh due to security concerns in the wake of a recent incident lead by protesting farmers. She is also a part of 'Dostana 2', co-starring Kartik Aaryan for the first time. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film will also star Lakshya.





