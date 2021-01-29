A spy of royal descent

Noor Inayet Khan





Yes, today we are going to discuss the ill-fated life of a young lady of Royal descendants from India who got involved in WW2 spying for the British and lost her life in the process at an early age of only 30years being apprehended by the Gestapo in occupied Paris. Literally unknown in the subcontinent, she is highly regarded in Europe, especially in England. She of course never set her feet in India though her whole families were pacifists and followers of Gandhiji being true peace lovers. Her name is Noor-un-Nissa. She was also known as Noor Inayet Khan following her father's name. Her other names were Nora and Madeleine while she was on her secret Mission. Besides, she had other code names from time to time. Her father Inayet Khan was a direct descendent of Mysore's Tipu Sultan.







He was a great musician and at the same time a Sufi preacher. While he was a practicing musician of fame at Vadodara's (Baroda) Royal court, he decided to spread Sufism in the western world and left for the USA. While he was at it, he met Ms. Ora Ray Baker from New Mexico in the Ramkrishna Mutt of San Francisco. Ms. Baker embraced Sufism, converted, and the couple got married. They kept traveling from place to place remaining engaged in preaching Sufism and Inayet continued with his musical performances. In 1914 when they were in Russia as guests of the Tsar Noor Inayet was born on a chill new year's day. Meantime, the First World War was looming over Europe. The family quickly shifted to London just before the war broke out.





Noor Inayet got her early education in England and in the meantime, three other siblings were born to her. After WW1 was over and life was settling down in Europe, the family shifted to France in 1920 where Inayet Khan's professional and spiritual life scope was better. Noor Inayet pursued her studies in Music and Psychology in Paris. She did some courses even in Sorbonne. Unfortunately, their happy family life could not continue for long. In 1927 Inayet Khan expired leaving behind his wife and four under-aged children in a foreign land. Ameena Begum (name adopted by Ora Baker) was very much grief-stricken and young Noor Inayet had to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the family with her young siblings and mother. Of course, they received generous support from Sufi followers of the late musician. Noor taught Music, started writing in different publications, and worked for French Radio. In the meantime, yet another World War was fast approaching as Germany could not digest the defeat and fat reparations of WW1. When the Nazis led by Hitler came to power in 1933 Germany started its preparation of taking revenge for their previous defeat.





Things were developing towards the worst and Germany started marching into European territories with it's (by then) strongly developed war machinery. France was one of the first to be attacked and annexed. Following the developments, the Inayet family moved from Paris first to Bordeaux and then crossed the channel into England for safety. The family by their Sufi teachings and Indian origin was peace-loving and of Gandhian philosophy. But Noor Inayet and her brother Vilayet thought that the merciless torture of people in general by the Nazis is not right and has to be protested. Furthermore, they thought, if some Indian origin people joined the war and fought for the Allies the relationship between Indians and British which was sour in the years preceding the outbreak of war could improve and in the long run, maybe beneficial to the Indians.





Considering both the above points, Noor Inayet and her brother Vilayet both decided to join the war against Nazi tyranny. Vilayet joined the Royal Air Force and Noor Inayet chooses the Women's Auxiliary Air Force where she was sent for wireless training. All other aspects of full military training were also on the agenda. Though she was a soft-natured young woman, she could master whatever was taught to her and soon she found her training to be monotonous, and in1941 she applied for a Commissioned Officer position. After due consideration, she was selected to be an SOE (Special Operations Executive)in the equivalent rank of a Royal Air Force Pilot Officer. She was assigned to the F branch. It meant, her unit will concentrate on France which was already invaded by Germany. They were supposed to learn the use of different firing equipment, explosives, wireless technology, subversive activities, surveillance, intelligence collection, and passing them back to London. It also meant that they were to operate behind the enemy lines in disguise, plainly speaking as a spy or intelligence agent.





They also were supposed to work in conjunction with the powerful French Resistance. The toughest part of their training was the mock interrogation. The mock thing was to give they would be agents some ideas what expected them if and when they are apprehended and had to face Gestapo quizzing. Many of the trainees would break down and discontinue at this stage. It was not easy for Noor and at some points, she was on the verge of breaking down but still could manage to survive. Some of her assessing officers suspected that she may not be a good choice for a spy and was given a choice to leave up to the last possible chance. Finally, her superior who had the final verdict found out that being an affectionate child of her mother she did not disclose her actual assignment to Ameena Begum. During those days the average survival time of such spy wireless operators was less than two months before being detected. For keeping communication channel open with London they had to use heavy equipment which had to be shifted from place to place within short intervals for not being caught.







That was not an easy task in hostile territory. Antennas used also could easily attract the attention of the enemy. She told her family that she is being sent to Africa so that they are not scared of her being caught by the Germans while spying. That was the reason for her being shaky. She wanted that her mother does not worry about her too much and requested her superior to keep in constant touch with her mother to comfort her and to inform her that Noor is doing okay. Finally, the day came and she was dropped in a previously designated airstrip in occupied France with two other co fighters from where each was to find her way to reach Paris. She was given the identity with forged documents of a child care nurse. Her fluency in French and excellent performance as a wireless operator were the main reasons for her selection. She embarked upon her work right away and started feeding London with lots of information from the ground. She could establish communication with French Resistance as well. But unfortunately for her, a special campaign started from the German side to detect and round up such intelligence agents.



Quite a few were rounded up and the situation was tense. She was given a chance to be picked up back to London. So far she had been working brilliantly and thought that the Allies needed such service as she's since they were doing overall good in the campaign and the surveillance/intelligence reports were of utmost importance. So she decided to stay back. But that proved to be a fatal decision. She was betrayed by one of her comrades, presumably a French Resistance lady operative who later came to be known as a double agent. Now came the time to practice her skills attained during the mock interviews. She withstood the questionings very well.







The Gestapo tried for months but could not extract much information from her. She virtually revealed nothing. Being unsuccessful, they transported her to the infamous Dachau Concentration Camp after she was quizzed for 10 months which proved futile for the Reich. In Dachau, she was tortured inhumanly as one would expect the fascist jailors to do and finally was executed together with 3 other female leading anti-nazi fighters. One of them was British and the other two, French. All 4 of them were made to kneel and were executed by one gunshot at the neck. One of them needed two shots. The two French women were holding each other's hand. Similar was the case with Noor and the other British prisoner.





Noor Inayet Khan was posthumously honored with a British George Cross and a French Croix de Guerre for her supreme sacrifice. A bronze bust of the soft-natured Iron lady is proudly standing at London's Gordon Square. In 2014 Britain's Royal Post has released a commemorative stamp with her picture. A Noor Inayet support group is working and lobbying hard for a new 50-pound sterling bill to be printed sporting her picture. If it comes out successful, she will be remembered with reverence for a long time to come.





On another note, Vilayet survived the war successfully and held high his father's ideal of Sufism, and went on to become the Chief of Sufi Order of the West.





Our salutations remain for the brave lady who had her roots in our land.





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

