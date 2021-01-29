First cases of South Africa COVID variant found in US



A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa has infected two people in South Carolina with no travel history, state officials announced Thursday. These are the first cases in the United States involving the B. 1.351 variant, and the patients' lack of travel or a connection to one another suggests that the variant is spreading in the community following an undetected introduction.





The state Department of Health and Environmental Control did not release the names of the people infected, stating only that they are adults, "one from the Lowcountry and one from the Pee Dee region."





The B. 1.351 variant, first identified in South Africa in December and containing mutations that appear to enhance transmission, is considered by scientists to be even more worrisome than the more widely publicized B.1.1.7 variant first seen in the United Kingdom. The latter has been detected in more than two dozen U.S. states, reports The Washington Post.





Three "variants of concern" are spreading across the planet, and all three have been identified in the United States. A variant known to scientists as P. 1 has been spreading in Brazil and is linked to the disastrous new surge in cases in the Amazonian city of Manaus, where hospitals are once again overwhelmed. On Monday, Minnesota officials announced that they had detected the P. 1 strain in a person who had traveled to Brazil.





Scientists are not surprised by these developments. Public health experts had feared that the variants were already in the United States, undetected until now because of limited genomic surveillance of the virus. Efforts are being made to increase surveillance through partnerships among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and academic institutions and private companies.











