Modi promises more India-made vaccines



As countries scramble to ensure a supply of Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised more India-made vaccines for the world. In a special address on Thursday (Jan 28) at the World Economic Forum's virtual event, The Davos Agenda, Mr Modi highlighted the positive role India has played during the pandemic and underlined how the South Asian country could be a driver of global growth.





He also wooed foreign investors, assuring them of an improved business climate and pointing out that India could play a key role in strengthening global supply chains. Mr Modi's promise of more India-made vaccines comes amid a scramble for Covid-19 vaccines, with richer countries accused of hoarding doses and poorer ones still unable to access them.





"While so far only two made-in-India corona vaccines have been introduced to the world, in the near future, many more vaccines will be available from India. These vaccines will help us in assisting countries across the world faster and on a much bigger scale," he said. India has approved two vaccines for emergency use: Covishield, by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin, developed by local firm Bharat Biotech.



"When the coronavirus had just started, we were procuring masks, PPE kits and testing kits from overseas. Today, not only are we fulfilling our domestic demand, we are also sending these to other countries and thereby serving their citizens also," Mr Modi added.





He noted that the country had beaten the odds after early predictions about how more than half of its population would be infected. India has more than 10.7 million cases.





The country, which has seen a steady decrease in cases in the past four months, has rolled out what its leaders say is the biggest vaccination programme in the world.





The government plans to vaccinate 300 million healthcare and front-line workers, along with senior citizens and those with existing illnesses in the coming months.





Mr Modi said in 12 days, India vaccinated more than 2.3 million of its health workers.





The world's third-largest producer of drugs has also begun sending vaccines to countries such as the Maldives, Bhutan, Seychelles and Mauritius.





On Thursday, it sent 500,000 doses of Covishield to Sri Lanka, and is expected to be a key source of the vaccine for middle- and low-income countries.







