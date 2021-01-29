Development played role: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the victory of the AL candidate in the election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is the triumph of the development and achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. "No matter how much the BNP criticises and hatches intrigues, they have failed to win the hearts of people and that's why the people of Chattogram have rejected them," he said.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while inaugurating the construction work of three projects of Roads and Highways Department in Laxmipur district through video conferencing from his official residence, reports BSS.





Thanking BNP for staying in the CCC polls till the end, he said they did not flee away from the election race in its middle period like in the past.

Congratulating the AL mayoral and councilor candidates who won in the CCC polls, Quader thanked all who were involved in the election, including the people of Chattogram.





The AL general secretary urged the people to respond to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and take COVID-19 vaccines turning down all propaganda to this end.





Noting that almost all the roads of Laxmipur have been brought under various development projects, he said the government is going to upgrade the long-awaited Chowmuhani-Laxmipur highway into four-lane.





"The work of design formulation has already started," he added.





The road transport and bridges minister said the works of Cumilla-Laksam-Chowmuhani Four-Lane Project and Feni-Noakhali-Sonapur Highway Four-Lane Project are underway.





"No matter how much development is done, there will not come any good result until discipline is restored on roads," he said.





He said discipline must be restored on the roads immediately and the quality of works in road construction has to be ensued.





Quader said everyone must remain united to take forward the development works being carried out under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.





"If we all work with honesty and responsibility from our respective positions, it will truly transform Bangladesh into Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla," he said.





The AL general secretary warned the leaders and workers of the party, saying that they must follow the rules and regulations of the party.





"Those who do anything that tarnishes the party's reputation will be debarred," he added.





Asking the AL leaders not to cause harm to the party for the nominations, Quader said: "We must keep cent percent confidence in the leadership of the party chief Sheikh Hasina".





He said the country must be built in the spirit of liberation war under the bold leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.







Leave Your Comments