VIPs take corona vaccine to encourage people



On the second day of coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh, two state ministers along with several other VIPs of the country received shots.





They said different quarters of society are spreading fears, so they took the doses to make a statement amid the confusion surrounding the vaccines. The long awaited mass inoculation campaign kicked off on Wednesday when a nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, Runu Veronica Costa, got the first jab in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nationwide vaccination programme via videoconferencing and witnessed the administration of the first five vaccine shots.





A total of 26 people were inoculated on Wednesday, which included people from different sections of society.





Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medica University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital were set to administer the shots to around 500 others on Thursday.





But State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak took his shot around 11am to become the first member of the parliament to receive a dose in the country, reports bdnews24.com.





Later. State Minister for Culture KM Khalid, former communication minister Syed Abul Hossain, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan, Information Minister Khaja Miah, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education Khaleda Akhter also took vaccine shots.





"A group is spreading fears over vaccines. I didn't feel any side effects after taking the vaccine. No problem at all," Palak said. The countries of the world, including Bangladesh, were in keen wait for the vaccine of coronavirus.



Dr Ainun Nahar Rabeya Diba, a physician of BSMMU, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the hospital on Jan 28, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud OveQuestions over side effects of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine lingered alongside some negative political propaganda against the inoculation drive. People also debated on the issue on social media.





"Many had questions regarding why the politicians are not taking the vaccines. We took the decision (to take the shot) to address this."





Asking people to stay conscious about these rumours, Palak said, "Let no one pay any heed to those who are spreading rumours on social media and conspiring against the nation. I took the vaccine in front of the media for this reason. The vaccine is safe, everyone can take it without fear."





State Minister Khalid received the dose around 12pm at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His words echoed Palak's.





"The people have this fear over the VIPs not taking the vaccines. We've taken the vaccines today to calm the nerves. I'm not feeling any side effects. People have no reason to be afraid of it."





BSMMU's Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua was the first to take a dose there. He felt no side effects after taking the vaccine either.





"I received the honourable ministers after taking the vaccines. I returned to my office after seeing them off and attending a seminar. I didn't notice any side effects among my colleagues who took the vaccine either," he said.





"Everybody's been working, no one said they felt sick. This COVID-19 vaccine is safe. But some side effects are always there. I was down with fever after taking a pneumonia vaccine a few days ago."





Prof Wahid Uddin received a vaccine shot around 10:30am on Thursday.





Reached by phone, the 72-year old economist said in the afternoon, "I'm completely fine. People are taking the vaccine with keen interest. But those who are still hesitant are actually confused for nothing."





Bangladesh is administering the vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India.





"I spoke to a couple of my friends who live in the UK. Both of them took this vaccine yesterday. The same vaccine is being given here. So there was no doubt about it."





He called on those who are at risk of getting infected to take the vaccine as soon as possible.





"There is no reason to doubt it. The vaccine is as safe in Bangladesh as it is in other countries. I'd ask those in the vulnerable group to go for the vaccine. We've lost many people. A big section of the people in the middle-class and upper middle-class are among the vulnerable group."





Doctors who took the vaccines also told bdnews24.com that they had not faced any trouble and asked people to get immunised.





Chief of DMCH's Ear, Nose, Throat Department Prof Sheikh Nurul Fattah Rumi was the first to be vaccinated there.





"It feels good to take the vaccine on the first day of the programme. I feel great. There was no pain, fever, respiratory issues or swelling where I was injected. But taking the vaccine does not mean that I'm completely safe now. The health directives must always be followed."





Nandita Paul, senior consultant of Mugda Medical College Hospital's Department of Medicine, received the first shot at the hospital.





She told bdnews24.com that this vaccine was like other vaccines but people are sceptical due to some misinformation.





"I feel the same as before taking the shot. I did not hear of any problems from the 65 of us who took the vaccine."







