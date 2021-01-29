India has capability to strengthen global supply chain



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has braved all difficulties in fight against coronavirus pandemic and has the capability to strengthen global supply chains. Addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing, Modi said that India launched 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' with the resolve of increasing the capacity of our economy. Highlighting India's efforts in taking proactive steps to combat Covid, PM said that two India-made vaccines have already been introduced to world and many more vaccines from the country will be available soon, reports Times of India.





Here are the key points from Modi's address:







* In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities. * India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending Covid vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination. * India launched 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' with the resolve of increasing the capacity of our economy.





* We have made one reform after the other to provide a high growth trajectory to economy in this decade. * India stressed on saving every single life and are now walking towards becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant). * We continued economic activities even during the pandemic with infrastructure work worth trillions of rupees, thus providing employment. * India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, we took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries & delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries. * Government has continuously taken several majors steps to boost manufacturing in India. * Corporate tax rate has been brought down to 15 per cent for new manufacturing units. * GST rates have been reduced. Through GST & faceless assessment tax structure has been simplified. Labour laws have been reformed * Several points have been decriminalised in Company Law. * To raise competitiveness, connectivity infrastructure has been strengthened. During pandemic we saw that Indian companies are capable of tackling supply shock, they maintained medical supply in India & across the world. * Transactions at UPI platform have crossed 2 billion per month. A major portion of these transactions are taking place through the apps developed by private players. * In December, transactions worth Rs 4 lakh crore enabled through the UPI systems. Several countries are looking to replicate the UPI networks.





