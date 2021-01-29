Workers to get Russian vaccine



The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved a conditional No Objection Certificate (NOC) for importing Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine working at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. As per the NOC issued on Thursday, as many as 1,000 units of vaccine may be imported only for the ROSATOM employees.







The DGDA will not take any responsibility in the case of side effects. The authorities of ROSATOM will be responsible to this end.





The NOC, signed by DGDA Director General Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, will be valid for next six months, DGDA sources said.





Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) is carrying out the project work in Pabna.





