Dhaka for execution of transport connectivity

BIMSTEC's Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell meets Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Thursday. -Agency



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has said Dhaka wants Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of regional cooperation to be fulfilled through the BIMSTEC process.





He said this while welcoming the new Secretary General of BIMSTEC Tenzin Lekphell at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.





The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a grouping of seven nations of South and South East Asia - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. These are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal. Momen stated that Bangabandhu back in 1972 expressed his dream of economic and social prosperity of the South Asian peoples through working with the neighbours in the region.





The minister went on to say Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the able daughter of the founding father, attaches high importance to the BIMSTEC forum as a tool of regional movement which is manifested in hosting its secretariat in Dhaka.





By the instruction of Prime Minister, he said, the foreign ministry took an initiative to construct a new multi-storied iconic building for the BIMSTEC Secretariat, he added.





The foreign minister laid emphasis on implementation of the BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity for the greater benefit of the region.





He said the implementation process of BIMSTEC cooperation in various sectors must be expedited on priority basis to harness quick dividends for the peoples in the Bay of Bengal region through exploitation of the full regional potentials.





"In its 24 years of existence (it) must produce visible results now," he observed.





He said that BIMSTEC platform could be used in addressing multi-prong challenges in the Post-Covid-19 Era in a more effective and powerful manner.











