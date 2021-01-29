PM for resolving Rohingya crisis through talks

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke at the graduation ceremony of Defense Services Command and Staff College through a video conference from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday. -AA



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again laid emphasis on the repatriation of forcibly-displace Rohingyas through discussions with Myanmar.





She was speaking while attending the graduation ceremony of Defense Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) 2020-2021 course via video conferencing from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday. Prime Minister said, "For the sake of regional security and development, we have not engaged in any conflict with anyone over providing shelter to the forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens and making arrangements for their return."





The head of the government went on to say, "We are in talks with Myanmar over sending back its citizens through negotiations. We are doing this with a friendly attitude. But we will definitely call out those who are in the wrong. But even then, we want them to take back their citizens."





Mentioning Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's foreign policy- 'friendship to all and malice to none', the premier said, "We are stepping forward by maintaining good international relations in line with this policy. Today, no country can say that it has hostile relations with Bangladesh. We are pursuing a friendly relationship with everyone.''





On humanitarian grounds, Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas displaced forcibly from their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar following military crackdowns.





