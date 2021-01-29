Biden allows US aid for global abortion providers





US President Joe Biden has reversed a ban on federal funds going to international aid groups that perform or inform about abortions.





He said the ending of the so-called Mexico City Policy reverses former President Trump's "attack on women's health access".





The memo orders a review of a Trump-era policy blocking funding for US clinics that offer abortion referrals as well.





Mr Biden also signed an edict expanding the Obamacare insurance program.





"I'm not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law," he said in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, responding to criticism that he was governing by executive order, rather than congressional legislations.





"There is nothing new that we're doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act ... to the way it was before Trump became president," he added.





The Mexico City Policy was first enacted by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and has been repeatedly renewed by Republicans and cancelled by Democrats.





For decades, the US has barred money from being spent on overseas abortions but the Mexico City policy takes that a step further. It prevents federal funds from going to organisations that provide abortions, abortion counselling or advocate for the legal right to abortion.





The program was expanded under Mr Trump, who banned funds from going to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that themselves provide funding for abortion groups.





In a statement earlier, the White House said Mr Biden was issuing the presidential actions "to support women's and girls' sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States, as well as globally".





A report by the US Government Accountability Office released last year found that in 2017, NGOs were unable to receive around $153m (£112m) because they chose not to cut back on abortion programs.





The report found 54 occasions in which NGOs did not accept US funds due to the policy.





Mr Biden has also instructed the US health department to immediately consider removing Trump-era restrictions to a domestic family planning programme for low-income Americans known as Title X.





Mr Trump's overhaul of the Title X program saw tens of millions of dollars stripped from any health centres that offered or referred patients for non-elective abortions, like Planned Parenthood.





Mr Biden on Thursday also removed the US from a 2020 resolution known as the Geneva Consensus, a non-binding charter of more than 30 countries that oppose abortion.

