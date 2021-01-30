Social media: A blessing or a curse?





Various forms of social media are widely used all across the globe at the present time. The objective behind the use of social media is nothing but to expand our social acceptance with people of different temperaments and of different professional cum academic disciplines.





There was a time when we found that when people used to interact with the global citizens through emails but now with the passing away of time and space we find that the temperament of the people has shifted from, emails to social medias of different types and patterns. Starting from the corporate personnel to different professionals we find that each one of us is closer towards each other through social media like Facebook and WhatsApp.





In India the uses of social media have increased by leaps and bounds. Not only modern younger corporate personnel, but also students of all levels of academic are dearly involved into social media with the notion that through these mode human beings can come closer to each other. Now we find that social media are involved in the task of damaging the societies mainly younger generations of today are being badly motivated in this sphere thereby dismantling their academic aim to total extremity.





What is required as per the views of counseling psychologists are that social media should no doubt be utilized but not at the cost of self annihilation and to the opponent rather one should aim its positive side. I feel many are not aware of its proper use. From the Indian perspective we find that there are quite good numbers of professionals who always aim to interact with their near and dear ones on specific issues, such a legal, medical and others pertinent ones which might be of immense benefit to all of us.





Then it is dearly welcomed by the rational and analytical minded citizens of India and other South Asian nations. Thus in the subsequent paragraphs I shall examine in details about the issues whether social medias are curse or blessings to the present generations of India and other South Asian nations.





In order to throw light upon this pertinent issue whether social media is a blessing or curse to the societies firstly it is my utmost endeavor to throw light about what actually social media is referred to as to many of our ignorant readers then my analysis will turn out to be more healthier for their benefit.





Thus the term 'social media' is referred to as accumulation of online communications channels which are chiefly meant for selective sections of societies with the objective of content sharing and various other collaborations. So judging by definition of the term, 'social media' we feel in India this has to be used in its proper perspective instead of its utilization in its crudest sense of the term.





All around the globe we find creamy layers of our societies are dearly enjoying the benefits of social media whereas in India and some other South Asian nations we find that social media are not at all utilized in its proper sense or perspectives.





As per Indian context is concerned we must appreciate that student communities should not be too much involved in it rather they should be fully devoted towards their coveted goals. In India as the student communities of schools, colleges and universities are so deeply involved into social media that their devotion towards their tasks are badly thwarted off which ultimately malign their lifestyles.





Contrarily if the corporate personnel and various other professionals get involved into this world then they are dearly welcomed by rational and civilized societies of India along with some other South Asian nations. So in a nutshell it can be analyzed that 'social media' is a blessing to the corporate personnel and various other professionals like teachers, medical personnel and lawyers whereas to the student communities it is no doubt a curse as well as menacing to them.





If we want to analyze the advantages of social media in today's world we must first of all candidly admit that it is advantageous in the Western World whereas in India and other South Asian nations it is not at all advantageous. As per Indian situation is concerned the basic problem is that as the literacy rate is not so much striking rather it might lead to deterioration in moral values among younger generations.





That is why the hardcore practicing counseling psychologists of India always advise the younger generations especially the teenagers not to be deeply involved into different social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp rather they should be serious in their studies and then concentrate into the above stated media to be more involved into different domestic as well as world affairs. Judging by the above stated views one point becomes crystal clear in our mind that the citizens of India and other South Asian nations must be fully conscious that when to use social media connections with near and dear ones, close relatives, siblings as well as foes cum friends.





In India and other countries of South Asian countries plus other parts of the globe always advise to the citizens that social media should be properly and ethically utilized as means of recreation and interaction but not as a vilification mode. If the last named is used then it might lead to slander and calumny in our societies which should be totally avoided.





So, finally it can be uttered without a trace of doubt that social media are a blessing to quite a many of us whereas to many they are just a curse which can be uttered without a trace of doubt. But despite all the odds the blessings aspect is that we come to know many unknown truths and mysteries through social media.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.







