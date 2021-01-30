A poet, an orator and a statesman in American History

Joe Biden





Joe Biden's speech as President of America at the Inaugural Ceremony at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on 20 January, 2021 on the TV screens - the entire gamut of his speech was found poetical. He was then emerged-out as a true poet and his delivery of oration is all in a poetical form. His whole length of speech is so fashioned artistically - that every line is short in a poetic form delighting the senses or exciting intellectual or emotional admiration, but with great signification.







It can be located as beautiful, picturesque, sublime and majestic spatially analyzing every point of aesthetic terminology in descriptions.







The whole lecture is a bang-up poem of beauty. There are many mellifluous, melodic, and pleasingly arranged poem in his speech in American history. Many, I believe, during the last about five decades have not listened to such a majuscule public oration in an esthetical poetic form.







Biden's eyes are a metaphor, no Shakespearean sonnet even a lyric, will suffice to describe the elegance he carries. His smile, the greatest curve, all simile will not be cut across; a perfect harmony and melody; and he is neither hyperbole nor full of irony. Instead, he is a perfect rhyme; he is a walking poetry - a personification of aesthetics.







The pomp and circumstance surrounding the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States was decidedly more festive than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, four years ago - remarkable given it managed to do so safely with a pandemic currently raging across the country.







Primetime was capped off with 'Celebrating America,' a 90-minute event televised across numerous online platforms as well as major TV networks ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. Hosted by Tom Hanks -the show saw appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Black Pumas among others.







During the inauguration ceremony itself, held at the U.S. Capitol, Lady Gaga delivered an exquisite version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Prior to the performance, she tweeted, "My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land."







Gaga was followed by Jennifer Lopez, who came up with a unique medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." During the mashup, the Latina declared "¡Unanación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos!" - "One nation, under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all!" - a nod to her Puerto Rican roots and dig at the former administration which had been heavily criticized for being anti-immigrant. There was also a moment that received mixed reviews when Lopez shouted out "Let's get loud!" in a call back to a song/single of the same name from her 1999 debut, 'On the 6.'







President-elect Joe Biden would deliver the 59th inaugural address during a tumultuous and unprecedented time in American history. The speech was scheduled to take place on the U.S. Capitol's West Front, which was breached by pro-Trump rioters attempting to overturn an election just two weeks before Inauguration Day.







President Joe Biden didn't make his inauguration speech about him. He made it clear: "The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed. This is America's day. This is democracy's day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve."







He thanked his predecessors from both parties, adding, "This is a great nation. We are good people."Biden made it. History is made. Americans start a chapter of growth and progress. Now a leader enters the White House.







Lady Gaga sang her heart out at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ahead of her powerful performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Gaga stated her intentions clearly.





Watch Joe Biden's Inauguration Speech as he declares 'This Is America's Day; this Is Democracy's Day.'







President Joe Biden didn't make his inauguration speech about him. He made it clear: "The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed…"





Acknowledging the Capitol riots, he condemned the attempted insurrection, noting firmly, "It did not happen. It will not happen: not today, not tomorrow, not ever." Biden also slammed the rise in "extremism and anti-Semitism" and praised what ultimately became "a peaceful transition of power" and urged us all to have a "bold, optimistic" view of the future.







The president also spoke of the pandemic, noting that it's taken more American lives than World War II and made a point to say that we may well remain in its deadliest phase, speaking with urgency: "We've come so far. We still have so far to go. We'll press forward with speed and urgency as we have much to do…much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain."







That begins with unity, Biden said, or else other efforts will likely prove an exercise in futility."To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity," he said.







"I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days," he admitted. "I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. I also know they are not new. Unity is the path forward." He gave instructions to the people: "Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another."







In addition to addressing his own country, Biden also addressed America's foreign allies, noting, "Here's my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested, and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again," he said, vowing a change from the isolationist policies of his predecessor. "We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security."







Biden's message was one of both reunification, restoration and change, echoing both former President Barack Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., telling us, "Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change."







Donald Trump came to office promising a crackdown on immigrants living illegally in the U.S., often portraying them in derogatory terms. During his term, he moved to restrict legal immigration as well. One of Trump's first orders was a travel ban on immigrants and visitors from mainly majority Muslim countries.







But after the inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris sounded more hopeful. "I was just so excited watching it," she said. Not only did she see a new president with an agenda diametrically opposed to his predecessor.







Over the past half-century, the content of the ritual has been increasingly hollowed out. Biden on 20 January took this tendency to a new level-or, rather, to new depths.







A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness ...Sweet rose of virtue and of gentleness, delightful lily of youthful wantonness, richest in bounty and in beauty clear and in every virtue that is held most dear. Thus, an uppercase poet, an orator and a statesman in Joe Biden as President that the US has witnessed!







But it is very sad that he has not said anything on his foreign policy. So, it senses that America will remain as a military society as it was and its imperialistic policy shall be carried on as before!





The writer is a political analyst who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.



