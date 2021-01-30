Paturia-Daulatdia ferry service resumes



The ferry movement on the Paturia-Daulatdia route in Manikganj resumed on Friday, after 8.30 hours of suspension to avert any untoward incident due to dense fog. BIWTC Paturia ghat sources said the ferry service on the route was suspended from 1 am on Thursday midnight due to poor visibility as the dense fog blanketed the river route, reports BSS.





Md. Zillur Rahman, deputy general manager (DGM)of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Paturia Ghat said the ferry movement started at about 9.30 am on Friday when the dense fog started to disappear. "It was the 12 consecutive days of the disruption of ferry movement due to dense fog," Paturia ghat sources said, adding that movements of all kinds of engine and country boats including launches were also suspended during the period.



About 200 trucks were remaining in the queue at the Paturia ghat when filing this report this noon as all the stranded passenger buses and cars were ferried on priority basis.DGM Zillur Rahman also said the 16 ferries out of 17 are plying now Paturia-Daulatdia route, adding that the ferry movement will be normal before the dusk.





Leave Your Comments