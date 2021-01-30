Japan determined to hold Olympics this summer

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. -Reuters



Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer as a symbol of "hope and courage" during the global coronavirus pandemic.Suga also told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum that Japan would expand its support on providing coronavirus vaccines for developing countries from its initial $130 million, and promised to work with like-minded nations to realise a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region. The Summer Olympic Games also known as the Games of the Olympiad, are a major international multi-sport event normally held once every four years. The Games were first held in 1896 in Athens, Greece, and were most recently held in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.







The International Olympic Committee (IOC) organises the Games and oversees the host city's preparations. In each Olympic event, gold medals are awarded for first place, silver medals are awarded for second place, and bronze medals are awarded for third place; this tradition began in 1904. The Winter Olympic Games were created out of the success of the Summer Olympics.



The Olympics have increased in scope from a 42 competition event programme with fewer than 250 male competitors from 14 nations in 1896 to 306 events with 11,238 competitors (6,179 men, 5,059 women) from 206 nations in 2016. The Summer Olympics have been hosted on five continents by a total of nineteen countries.





The Games have been held four times in the United States (1904, 1932, 1984, and 1996), three times in Great Britain (1908, 1948, and 2012), twice each in Greece (1896 and 2004), France (1900 and 1924), Germany (1936 and 1972), and Australia (1956 and 2000), and once each in Sweden (1912), Belgium (1920), Netherlands (1928), Finland (1952), Italy (1960), Japan (1964), Mexico (1968), Canada (1976), Soviet Union (1980), South Korea (1988), Spain (1992), China (2008), and Brazil (2016).



The IOC has selected Tokyo, Japan for a second time to host the 2020 Summer Olympics (due to take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.[2]). The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France for a third time, exactly one hundred years after the city's last Summer Olympics in 1924. The IOC has also selected Los Angeles, California to host its third Summer Games in 2028. Only five countries have participated in every Summer Olympic Games: Australia, France, Great Britain, Greece, and Switzerland. The United States leads the all-time medal table for the Summer Olympics.









---Reuters, Japan





