Singer unveils a logo marking golden jubilee independence

Singer Bangladesh Limited has unveiled a logo to celebrate the 50 Years of Independence of Bangladesh. The company inaugurated this celebration program on 16 January 2021. The logo has been developed from the fingerprint of a freedom fighter to represent and honors all freedom fighters of Bangladesh. Singer Bangladesh has planned a yearlong program to mark this celebration from 16 January to 16 December 2021 and will celebrate this program with special edition products and offers to commemorate this important event of the country.





The logo contains the fingerprint of the freedom fighter A N M Musa who had fought in the War of Independence from Sector 6. He had been an Singer employee as well, a retired Branch Manager of a Singer Shop at Nageshwari in Kurigram District. Independence of Bangladesh came through the hands of freedom fighters. Singer Bangladesh remembers all the living and martyred freedom fighters by honoring A N M Musa.



