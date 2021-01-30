Xiaomi launches Redmi 9's new variant



Xiaomi, the global technology leader, has announced the launched of a new variant of Redmi 9 in Bangladesh. The smartphone offers major upgrades compared to its predecessor, including an all-purpose AI quad-camera set up, 6.53'' FHD+ Dot Drop display, powerful chipset and edgy design.





Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said "We have continuously focused on offering the best of technology at honest pricing to our Mi Fans with the Redmi series smartphones. Redmi 9 with its FHD+ display and quad camera setup is an exceptional choice for an entry level smartphone in Bangladesh. As a fan centric brand this time we bring the new variant."







Users can view more with Redmi 9's bigger and better screen.

Featuring a 6.53'' FHD+ Dot Drop display, Redmi 9 offers an optimal visual experience with crystal-clear detail at your fingertips. It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Corning® Gorilla® Glass for on-the-go protection. As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera set up, Redmi 9 specializes in capturing life's special moments.





On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports an optimized MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, delivering a 207% improved performance over its predecessor. Paired with a 5020mAh battery, Redmi 9 packs the power you need for everyday work and play. To round it off, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, while supporting dual SIM usage and an additional microSD card slot. With Redmi 9, users don't have to compromise - they can have it all.





Redmi 9 will be available in three color variants: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple. The new 3GB+32GB variant will be available for BDT 13,999. while the existing 4GB+64GB variant will be continued for BDT 14,999 across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners.







