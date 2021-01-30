OPPO opens 'New Generation Service Center'

OPPO Bangladesh Country PR and Communications Manager Joshita Sanjana Rizvan along with country's renowned Singer and Composer Topu cutting a cake to inaugurate a new generation service centre at a Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital on Sund



Leading smart device brand OPPO has recently opened this new generation service centre as part of leaving no stone unturned to make the experience of the users and customers all the more convenient. This is a new generation Version 3.0 service centre owing to the fact that this offers more after-sales that are advanced services maintaining complete transparency and it's a one-stop service centre, which is an up gradation from the previous version.







A new generation after sales service centre of OPPO was inaugurated at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Sunday by renowned singer and composer Topu with Country PR and Communications Manager Joshita Sanjana Rizvan and other officials of OPPO in attendance.





Joshita Sanjana Rizvan, Country PR & Communications Manager of OPPO, said on this occasion, "OPPO is in constant pursuit to surprise their users and customers. To that end, we have opened this new generation service centre in the new year so that they can avail of different kinds of facilities and get their problems solved from one place."





Located at Shop 97-100, Block C, Level 5, Bashundahara City Shopping Complex, Panthapath, Dhaka, this one-stop service centre will allow OPPO users to experience OPPO's innovations, buy and sell, repair their smartphones and enjoy free wifi.







This centre will serve as a friendly companionship one-stop service centre where services such as software and hardware issue, version upgradation, and consultation will be offered to the customers along with an opportunity for the users to experience service, product, accessories and IOT products at the same place. The main aim of OPPO's after sales service is to provide friendly, convenient and professional service to their valuable customers.



Leave Your Comments