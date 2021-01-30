Shruti Haasan thanks her fans for the birthday wishes



Shruti Haasan turned a year older recently. The actress took to her social media handle to share pictures of her birthday celebration. Her fans, admirers and co-stars poured in wishes on Twitter. Prabhas made a special announcement on her birthday that he will be teaming up with Shruti for his next titled, 'Salaar'. Prabhas reveals he is working with Shruti Haasan in 'Salaar' as he wishes the actress on her birthday Recently, the star took to her Instagram handle to pen a thank you note for her fans.





She shared a stunning picture and wrote, ''Overwhelmed with all the love and light coming my way THANKYOU''. Yesterday, she shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons. The post was captioned as, ''Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I'm thankful for my lessons and the journey I have grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity."

