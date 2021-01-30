Deepika Padukone revealed the one thing about her ex-boyfriend



Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who were once in a relationship, parted ways for reasons best known to them. They share a cordial and friendly relationship with each other. When Deepika last graced Karan Johar's chat show, she was asked about one thing she tolerates about her ex Ranbir Kapoor and this is what she said! According to Deepika, no one knows what is going on inside Ranbir Kapoor's mind at any given point.







The actress added that he does not express himself. Deepika stated that the one thing she both loves and hates about Ranbir is the same thing and it is the fact that he doesn't get upset.Deepika and Ranbir have also worked together in many movies which include, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha'. While Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt and will be tying the knot with the actress soon.





On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Apart from this, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' where he will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Deepika, on the other hand, will next be seen in Shakun Batra's next co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she also has Kabir Khan's '83' and Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'.

