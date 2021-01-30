Windies batting woes continues against Bangladesh spin

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers is bowled by Rishad Hossain against BCB XI during three-day practice match at Chattogram on Friday. -AFP



The visitors West Indies yet again showed dismal batting against Bangladesh spinners as they were dismissed for 257 despite a strong opening stand against BCB XI in the opening day of the three-day practice match at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram on Friday.West Indies middle order batsmen yet again failed to fire as less-known leg spinner Rishad Hossain claimed five wickets for 75 runs to lead West Indies middle order meltdown.





But the morning belonged to the visitors with Test specialist Kraigg Brathwaite and his opening partner John Campbell batted for 73 overs. The duo put on 67 runs before Campbell became the day's first victim by part-timer Sahadat Hossain. However, the visitors have no way to be satisfied with the batting of the preparation match. The West Indies, who went down to bat first, were bowled out on the opening day. Later, BCB XI finished the first day's play with 24 runs without wickets.





The touring side were completely outclassed by Bangladesh in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. Bangladesh are likely to play with two left-arm spinners in the Test series. As a result, Bangladesh did not put any left-arm spinners in the XI of the warm-up match to prevent them from getting used to it. Even Bangladesh did not have any good quality spinners in this three-day warm-up match before the start of the Test series.







Rishad Hossain is the only spinner in the XI who is yet inexperienced. But surprisingly, Rishad caused most of the problems on Friday.The visiting West Indies got off to a promising start in the three-day warm-up match. By the lunch break, they had scored 79 runs for the loss of one wicket.Captain and opener Kraigg Brathwaite who is usually good against spin smartly handled Bangladesh spin.





Before being dismissed as the ninth batsman, Brathwaite top scored 84 runs for 187 balls including 10 fours. No one else could score fifty among others. Kyle Mayers was the second highest scorer who scored 40 runs from only 39 balls.Rishad bowled 23.1 overs and took five wickets for 75 runs. Paceman Khaled Ahmed took three wickets for 46 runs in 21 overs.





