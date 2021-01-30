Another software technology park in Dhaka: Palak



The government plans to develop a second software technology park in Dhaka to create skilled IT professionals, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said.The announcement came at the opening of a three-day mentor development camp, organised by the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, at the IEB building on Friday.







The new initiative styled 'Prime', a private industry development project, will be presented before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina soon, said Palak.The Software Technology Park at Janata Tower in Dhaka will have another next to it under the project, he said, reports bdnews24.com.





The government will also establish a centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the universities to conduct researches on artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain technologies and robotics, according to the state minister.Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has undertaken 39 projects to construct as many hi-tech parks in Bangladesh and five of them are complete.







